Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 21st

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after buying an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 2,115,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after buying an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

