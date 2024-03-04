Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.82%.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 369,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.