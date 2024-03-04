DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th.

DURECT Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DURECT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 94.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRRX. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

