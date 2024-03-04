Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at about $194,000.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $15.81 on Monday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.18%.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

