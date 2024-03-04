Easterly Government Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 341.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,501,000 after purchasing an additional 508,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,184,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $39,948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.