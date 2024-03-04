Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

