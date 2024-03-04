Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$27.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

EFN opened at C$22.88 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$23.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

