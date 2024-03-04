Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 659.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $241.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.26.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

