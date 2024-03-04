Enhabit (EHAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EHAB opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.87. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Enhabit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enhabit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 713.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

