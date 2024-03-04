Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Enpro has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Enpro has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enpro to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Down 0.2 %

NPO opened at $155.52 on Monday. Enpro has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enpro will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.