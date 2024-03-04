Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,955 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.27% of Enviva worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

