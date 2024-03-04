Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total value of $2,626,164.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $900.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $900.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.