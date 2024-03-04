Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for uniQure’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

uniQure Stock Down 2.8 %

QURE stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.97. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 2,917.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

