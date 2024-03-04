Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vericel Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.72 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 19.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 8.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

