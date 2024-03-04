Equities Analysts Set Expectations for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

