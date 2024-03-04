Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $289.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

