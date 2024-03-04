Evercore Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Evercore from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

TSE CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.01. The firm has a market cap of C$106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total transaction of C$4,435,580.00. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total value of C$4,435,580.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Insiders sold a total of 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile



Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

