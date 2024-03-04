Evercore ISI Cuts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

