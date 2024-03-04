EVgo (EVGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $856.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.49. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 668,889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $32,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 339,147 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in EVgo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

