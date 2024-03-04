Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) versus TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Financial Contrast

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

TDCX has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TDCX and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

TDCX presently has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

This table compares TDCX and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $493.92 million 2.08 $78.04 million $0.58 12.21 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 16.72% 18.17% 15.28% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TDCX beats Eviation Aircraft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

