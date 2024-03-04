Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

