Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $105.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.