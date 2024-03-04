Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $143.36 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.