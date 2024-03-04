F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

FNB opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 371,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 262,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 810,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

