F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.7 %

FNB opened at $13.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 371,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 262,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 810,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Dividend History for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.