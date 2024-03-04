Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Price Performance

FANH opened at $4.50 on Friday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

