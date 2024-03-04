Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) vs. Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Financial Comparison

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -92.73%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 65.63 -$10.14 million ($7.80) -0.55 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 173.55 -$23.71 million ($0.77) -12.75

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fennec Pharmaceuticals. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Medical Technology and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.02%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Creative Medical Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

