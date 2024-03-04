Financial Analysis: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 24.67% 5.14% 2.98% Presidio Property Trust 107.48% -6.80% -1.79%

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. CareTrust REIT pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Presidio Property Trust pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Presidio Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Presidio Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 13.66 $53.74 million $0.49 46.53 Presidio Property Trust $17.76 million 0.81 -$2.13 million $1.42 0.77

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CareTrust REIT and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Presidio Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio owns approximately 6.5% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage disease-agnostic life science company providing an efficient model for compound development.

