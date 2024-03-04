Financial Comparison: ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARS Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sarepta Therapeutics 0 4 13 0 2.76

ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.14%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $158.83, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARS Pharmaceuticals $1.32 million 633.45 -$34.68 million N/A N/A Sarepta Therapeutics $1.24 billion 9.71 -$703.49 million ($6.12) -21.02

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ARS Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.17% -23.26% Sarepta Therapeutics -43.11% -18.97% -4.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats ARS Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; SRP-9001, a DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy program that is under Phase 1/2a clinical trial; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Selecta Biosciences; Hansa Biopharma; Lysogene; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

