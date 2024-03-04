Financial Comparison: Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) & H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and H World Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A H World Group 15.86% 26.27% 5.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selina Hospitality and H World Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A H World Group $2.01 billion 5.85 -$264.00 million $1.37 26.30

Risk & Volatility

Selina Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H World Group.

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H World Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of H World Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Selina Hospitality and H World Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A H World Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

H World Group has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.32%. Given H World Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Summary

H World Group beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.