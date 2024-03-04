First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 856.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.