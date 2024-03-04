First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) vs. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Head-To-Head Review

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Cheesecake Factory’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 2.08 $6.91 million $0.36 70.47 Cheesecake Factory $3.44 billion 0.53 $101.35 million $2.06 17.19

Volatility & Risk

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Cheesecake Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 2.67% 4.12% 1.94% Cheesecake Factory 2.95% 41.66% 4.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 3 1 2.83 Cheesecake Factory 3 6 4 0 2.08

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.97%. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus target price of $34.82, indicating a potential downside of 1.67%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.