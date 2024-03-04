Fisker’s (FSR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty reissued their hold rating on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut Fisker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $0.80 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.76.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. Fisker has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $7.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker during the second quarter worth $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 57.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

