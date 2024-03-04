Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Financial Contrast

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and Lexaria Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 53.02 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fission Uranium and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 119.95%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.30% -1.30% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Lexaria Bioscience on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

