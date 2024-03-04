Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

FFC stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

