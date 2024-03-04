Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $42.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

