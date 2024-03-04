Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.92 million, a PE ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 104.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 846.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

