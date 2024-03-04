Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 6.8 %

FVI opened at C$3.94 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.32.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$64,372.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVI shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.