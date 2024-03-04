Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

FOX has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FOX has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. FOX has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FOX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

