FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 347,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth $12,089,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 291.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 265,195 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth $7,813,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares during the period.

BATS:FJUL opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

