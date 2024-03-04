Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Up 14.2% in February

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

