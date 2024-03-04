Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

