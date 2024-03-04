FY2023 Earnings Estimate for VAALCO Energy, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for VAALCO Energy in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $466.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.13%.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 232,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

