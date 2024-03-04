FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) Issued By Roth Capital

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PEDEVCO in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for PEDEVCO’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

