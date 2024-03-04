FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $996.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.13. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

