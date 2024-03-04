FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vistra in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will earn $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Vistra has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

