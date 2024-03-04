FY2024 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Boosted by William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $175.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,265,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,644,000 after acquiring an additional 849,703 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,472 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

