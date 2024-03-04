FY2024 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Decreased by William Blair

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) – William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STKL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of STKL opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $801.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

