FY2024 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. Reduced by William Blair (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

SOY stock opened at C$9.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.68. SunOpta has a twelve month low of C$3.82 and a twelve month high of C$11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

