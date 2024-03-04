FY2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $13.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.43. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.38 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UHS. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $171.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.48. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.