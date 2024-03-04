Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

